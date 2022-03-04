Amy Rowell named COO of IMPACT Inc.

Amy Rowell
has been named the chief operating officer for West Allis-based nonprofit organization IMPACT Inc.
IMPACT helps people resolve a crisis and create a path toward stabilization. IMPACT serves as an access point for comprehensive alcohol and drug abuse assistance. It also works to assist homeless individuals.
Previously, Rowell was director of fund development for Guest House of Milwaukee from 2020 to 2021. Before that she was director of development for The Cathedral Center, Inc. from 2018 to 2020. She has also worked for St. Thomas More High School, and was the founder of the Milwaukee Animal Rescue Center, where she was executive director from 2006 to 2014.
Rowell received a bachelor's degree from Marquette University in 1999 and a master's degree from Marquette in 2018.
