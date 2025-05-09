AmeriCorps cuts threaten long-term sustainability of teacher pipeline, Teach For America Milwaukee says

Without AmeriCorps funding, Teach For America Milwaukee will lean into support from foundations and state grants so that it can continue serving the city’s students.

Michael Nguyen, executive director of TFA Milwaukee, said the nonprofit has taken immediate steps to support its 15 current corps members this year. TFA Milwaukee also looks to focus on ways to support the 20 corps members it plans to bring in next year.

On April 25, the Trump Administration terminated federal grants for all Serve Wisconsin AmeriCorps programs. Serve Wisconsin is Wisconsin’s AmeriCorps agency and state Board for National and Community Service. It administers federal AmeriCorps funding to organizations in the state.

TFA Milwaukee relies on AmeriCorps funding to cover the cost of certification and master’s degrees for corps members. Since 2009, about 570 TFA corps members have served in Milwaukee. TFA corps members spend at least two years teaching full-time in underserved schools. AmeriCorps grants are essential to helping TFA recruit thousands of new teachers across the country, Nguyen said.

The AmeriCorps funding cuts threaten the future of education, workforce development and important community programs, Nguyen said.

“At a high level, losing the funding threatens our long-term sustainability of the teacher pipeline, especially as we’re thinking about folks who are considering entering the profession and then having to navigate student debt and financial barriers to entering the classroom,” Nguyen said.

Right now, TFA Milwaukee is still evaluating the financial impact of the AmeriCorps cuts, Nguyen said.

“Teach For America has been fortunate, both locally and nationally, to have the support of foundations and philanthropic groups here,” Nguyen said. “We pursue state grant dollars to support recruiting and training teachers for Milwaukee and alumni across Wisconsin. That’s where we’re going to have to continue to lean in.”

TFA Milwaukee will seek funding from longtime supporters, as well as those who “might see this moment as really needing to step up and support service organizations that are recruiting and training people to serve our country,” Nguyen said.

“If further cuts happen to AmeriCorps, Teach For America is still going to be here,” Nguyen said. “We have a corps right now. We’re bringing in a corps next year. We’re going to recruit for a corps the following year. But we ultimately need folks to step in and step up and support us if they believe in the work of TFA and service organizations.”

Nguyen is optimistic that it’s not too late for recent AmeriCorps cuts to be reversed. TFA is ready to work with public officials to preserve AmeriCorps, Nguyen said.

“For TFA, the path remains the same,” Nguyen said. “The focus is still on supporting Milwaukee students and providing an excellent education. That’s the path. The conditions are harder, and we have to figure out how we weather those conditions.”

