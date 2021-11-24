America’s Black Holocaust Museum buys nearby Community Warehouse building in Bronzeville

America's Black Holocaust Museum
has purchased the Community Warehouse Inc.
building cater-cornered from the museum in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood for $950,000, according to state records.
The commercial building is located at 324-332 W. North Ave. The museum is located at 401 W. North Ave.
Through a spokesperson, the museum declined to comment on the deal. Museum officials plan to hold a press conference in early December.
The building was built in 1950 and totals 36,900 square feet, according to city records. Its assessed value is $768,800. Community Warehouse acquired the building
in 2017 for $605,000. It was formerly a Value Village thrift store.
America's Black Holocaust Museum is planning to reopen next year after being closed more than a decade.
Community Warehouse is a Christian nonprofit organization that helps supply homeowners and other nonprofit organizations with the building materials they need to improve homes in Milwaukee’s underserved areas.
The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal.