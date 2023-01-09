American Roller acquires Illinois firm, second deal in past two months

American Roller Co. has completed a second acquisition in the past two months, further expanding its manufacturing and design capabilities.
The Union Grove-based company announced the acquisition of Riverdale, Illinois-based Bonell Manufacturing.
“With the acquisition of Bonell we continue our unique focus on growing and developing deep solutions specific to industrial roll solutions,” said Dan Cahalane, president, and chief executive officer of American Roller. “Bonell enables our team to support larger and heavier roll work and further supports our strong market position in the steel and paper industries.”
Bonell specializes in large roll fabrication, heat treating, and grinding, primarily serving the steel, paper and other large roll industries.
The acquisition is the second American has completed in the past 60 days.
In early December, the company announced the acquisition of Arkansas-based Big River Roller, a manufacturer of precision industrial rollers.