American Roller acquires Illinois firm, second deal in past two months

By
-
Dan Cahalane of American Roller speaks at the 2021 BizTimes M&A Forum.

American Roller Co. has completed a second acquisition in the past two months, further expanding its manufacturing and design capabilities. The Union Grove-based company announced the acquisition of Riverdale, Illinois-based Bonell Manufacturing. “With the acquisition of Bonell we continue our unique focus on growing and developing deep solutions specific to industrial roll solutions,” said Dan

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display