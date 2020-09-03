American Family unveils new logo for Brewers stadium

To be displayed over main entrance facing I-94, on top of the scoreboard and as free standing sign

American Family Insurance revealed the logo that will brand the home of the Milwaukee Brewers once it takes on a new name next year.

The Madison-based company in 2019 purchased the rights to name the stadium American Family Field, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The ballpark will have its current moniker, Miller Park, until the end of 2020, marking the conclusion of Miller Brewing Co.’s 20-year stadium naming rights deal with the Brewers.

The stadium’s new logo, unveiled during a virtual news conference held by American Family Thursday morning, will appear most prominently on the exterior side of the ballpark over the main entrance facing I-94, replacing the ballpark’s current featured sign; on top of the scoreboard; and on the major free-standing sign adjacent to I-94.

Its design meshes the recognizable rooflines of both the ballpark and the American Family logo, displayed in Brewers yellow instead of American Family red.

Sherina Smith, who led the project as American Family’s marketing vice president, said producing the logo was about “bringing together two iconic Wisconsin brands.”

“Our relationship with the Brewers – as well as the city of Milwaukee as a whole – is built on a spirit of partnership and collaboration, and we wanted the ballpark logo to show that,” said Smith. “The logo showcases and celebrates both organizations.”

American Family and the Brewers mutually developed and selected the final logo, with help from consumer research on various designs and color variations. The organizations contracted Salt Lake City-based sports design consulting firm Infinite Scale to head the design of the new logo, as well as the stadium’s new name announced earlier this year.

“We are honored and grateful to be part of Milwaukee and Wisconsin – our home state for nearly 93 years. The American Family Field logo we unveil today is as much about the Brewers and their fans as it is about us, and that sentiment is reflected in the logo’s design,” said American Family president Bill Westrate.

The company said specific designs and dimensions of the signage displaying the logo is in its final stages, and will be released later this year.

American Family chief executive officer Jack Salzwedel noted during the news conference that some signage will be illuminated for night-time visibility. Fabrication of the signs is expected to begin mid-fall, with installation yet to be determined.

AmFam’s 15-year naming rights agreement with the Brewers also includes the team’s spring training complex, American Family Fields of Phoenix.