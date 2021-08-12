American Family sponsors BIPOC vendors for Milwaukee Night Market

Madison-based American Family Insurance is sponsoring the vendor fees for 20 BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) entrepreneurs participating in the Milwaukee Night Market.

The Milwaukee Night Market is a free, outdoor street festival showcasing a variety of local Milwaukee vendors, performers and artists, which will be held on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue in downtown Milwaukee from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The 2020 Night Market season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, Westown Association announced a new strategic partnership that transferred the Night Market brand to it from NEWaukee.

The American Family Insurance sponsored vendors for the 2021 Milwaukee Night Market will include: Raising Good, Queens Crown Essentials, Soap Fixx Co. LLC, Style Pop Café, DUSBLU, WoLF Studios MKE, Tres Flores Funnel Cakes, Fit4YouMKE, HoneyBee, Sage Wellness & Apothecary, Ina Maka (Healing Crystal Jewelry), Dynamo, Red Tipi Inc., T for Textile, MKE Black, Be Heard, Jakarta Café, El Poblanito Gourmet Tacos, BeBe’s Bistro, Mr. Greens and Corn Man LLC.

“It’s exciting to have the popular Milwaukee Night Market, a community event that brings so many city residents together, return in 2021,” said Ranell Washington, American Family Insurance office of community and social impact advisor. “American Family is pleased to sponsor 20 local entrepreneurs of color, allowing them to showcase the variety of quality products and services they offer. The pandemic has hit small businesses particularly hard, especially our diverse businesses, so providing an opportunity to promote and sell at this event is particularly important.”

“Sponsorship for the Night Market is allowing MKE Black to take part in its first Night Market, and we are beyond excited,” said Ayrton Bryan, MKE Black director of strategic partnerships and initiatives. “And deciding to support diverse founders and entrepreneurs is essential to truly changing how the spaces we work, grow, and enjoy become welcome locations for all.”

The Aug. 18 Milwaukee Night Market will feature over 100 food and craft vendors and local organizations. For a full list of vendors, visit mkenightmarket.com/vendors.