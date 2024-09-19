American Family Insurance will raise its minimum wage for the third time since 2020

Madison-based American Family Insurance
announced today that it will increase the minimum wage for its employees to $25 per hour, starting in January of 2025.
This increase will be American Family’s third minimum wage increase since 2020, when the company-wide minimum wage was $20. In 2022, the company increased its hourly minimum wage to $23 and will instate the new $25 an hour minimum wage policy on Jan. 1.
“As a customer-driven organization, it’s critical to invest in our employees who provide the exceptional service our customers deserve and expect,” said Jessie Stauffacher
, American Family Insurance chief people officer. “By providing competitive wages we recognize the importance of keeping and attracting top talent while also empowering employees to develop successful careers here.”
Customer-facing roles, call center roles and claims agents among others will be impacted by this wage increase, according to a press release from the company.
“Raising the minimum wage again for our employees demonstrates our commitment to paying a livable wage,” said Stauffacher.
In addition to an increase in minimum hourly wage, American Family will also instate a new parental leave policy that allows more paid time off time to new parents.
Starting in 2025, birthing mothers will receive 16 weeks of paid leave and parental leave will now be offered for eight weeks instead of four. This new policy also includes adoptive and foster parents.
2024 changes to the benefits package include counseling sessions that individuals can have through an Employee Assistance Program, an increase in adoption benefits, an addition of a surrogacy benefit, fertility treatment and counseling, and a Caregiving BRG (Business Resource Group), according to Melissa Vaughn
, American Family Insurance senior benefits manager.
American Family is currently ranked #243 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list with $17 billion in annual revenue.