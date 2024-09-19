Subscribe
Insurance

American Family Insurance will raise its minimum wage for the third time since 2020

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Last updated

Madison-based American Family Insurance announced today that it will increase the minimum wage for its employees to $25 per hour, starting in January of 2025. This increase will be American Family’s third minimum wage increase since 2020, when the company-wide minimum wage was $20. In 2022, the company increased its hourly minimum wage to $23

