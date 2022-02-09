American Family Insurance to raise its minimum pay to $23 per hour

Madison-based American Family Insurance group announced today it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $23 per hour.

This is the second increase the company has made to its minimum pay in two years. In January 2020, the group announced a raise in minimum pay to $20 per hour.

The company says the move is being done to “draw and retain talent.”

The wage increase, which will take effect in July, will result in raises for more than 2,000 employees at American Family group companies. More than 13,200 people work at the companies.

“American Family strives to be an employer of choice, and compensation is one way to achieve that by remaining competitive in a tight job market,” said Tracy Schweitzer, American Family chief people officer. “This increase recognizes the importance of having top talent to provide exceptional service to our customers, while helping employees develop successful careers here.”

The $23 per hour minimum-wage increase will impact employees in a variety of roles, including customer-facing positions in call centers, claims and other areas.

“We believe by investing in our employees, we’re investing in our communities. And helping build strong individuals and communities is a core value of American Family Insurance group,” said Schweitzer.

American Family Insurance was ranked #232 on the 2021 Fortune 500 list, with annual revenue of $13 billion.