American Airlines to add seasonal service from Milwaukee to Miami

Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines announced Tuesday that it will add seasonal nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Miami.

The new MKE-MIA flights will begin Nov. 7, running through April 4. The service will be offered on Saturdays only.

The announcement follows United Airlines’ recent move to add daily nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Fort Myers and Tampa, beginning Dec. 17.

American will be the only airline to offer a direct route between Milwaukee and Miami.

That’s all in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has upended the travel industry and sent airlines into a tail spin. According to Mitchell’s most recent monthly data, 175,765 passengers used the airport in July, compared to about 625,730 during the same month in 2019.

Calling Miami one of the most requested unserved markets from Mitchell International, airport director Brian Dranzik said he’s pleased with the American Airline deal.

“Miami is American’s largest international hub, and this route gives Wisconsin travelers new access to dozens of exciting international markets, including many smaller islands, such as Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” he said.

Tickets for American’s seasonal MKE-Miami service are now available for purchase through the airline’s website and app. Flights depart Milwaukee at 7 a.m., arriving in Miami at 11:15, and depart Miami at 9:35, arriving in Milwaukee at 12:05 a.m. They will be operated with the Embraer E-175 aircraft, which includes WiFi as well as 12 first class, 20 main cabin extra, and 44 main cabin seats.

“We know how important access to Miami is, especially during the cold winter months,” said Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning. “Non-stop flights to MIA mean just one stop to the Caribbean and Latin America for beautiful escapes, and we look forward to providing that convenience for our customers in Milwaukee.”

American currently offers nonstop service from Milwaukee to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Philadelphia and Phoenix, according to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport’s website.