Notable Women in Construction and Design: Amber Burke

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry:

Number of years with your current company/firm:

Amber Burke, director of marketing and business development for Waukesha-based IBC Engineering Services, Inc., has 25 years of experience in the industry and has used that experience to secure projects of significance for the company.

Amber has many talents such as excelling at communication, interpersonal skills, collaboration skills, research, strategy, training and business intelligence, said Diann Herrick, mechanical design engineer for IBC.

“Amber goes above and beyond to help the company be as successful as it can be,” Herrick said. “We rely on her knowledge, theory, and hands-on experience to help the business to grow.”

“Amber believes strongly in continuous improvement and consistently finds ways to help the business reach its full potential,” Herrick said. “She is highly skilled at identifying business opportunities and building long-term relationships with prospects to increase company revenue and maximize profits.”

Burke is a past president of SMPS Wisconsin and has served on numerous board positions both locally and nationally. She also developed the mentor/protégé program for SMPS Wisconsin. Currently, she is co-chairing the logistics committee for the 2021 Heartland Regional Conference in Milwaukee. She is also a member of Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association and the American Public Works Association.