Notable Women in Construction and Design: Amanda Raabe

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry:

Number of years with your current company/firm:

Amanda Raabe has been working in the design industry for 13 years. For the past 4 years, she has been working at Tredo Group Architecture on numerous projects, many right here in Milwaukee and surrounding areas.

Her recently completed projects include St. Marcus School North Campus, United Community Center Youth Center, Wisconsin Lutheran High School Residence Hall, Honey Creek Place Apartments, ROC Ventures Office Building, Milwaukee Milkmen Stadium and the Johnson Insurance office building.

“I am humbled to have worked with Amanda for years in collaboration on many projects,” said Tredo Group president Jeff Tredo. “She is our director of interior architecture, and this title is indicative of her range of creativity and talent, as well as her leadership. She is far more than an interior designer, often working as an architect on many projects, building furniture, creating artwork, and for the last year enjoying being a mom. She is also a true servant-leader going the extra mile on each project no matter the size or importance of the people.”

“She is a powerhouse of design in this city, and as humble and hardworking a person as you will ever find,” Tredo said.