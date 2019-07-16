All area Charming Charlie stores to close as company shuts down

Charming Charlie has now joined the growing list of retailers that have failed to stay afloat amidst industry disruption.

The Houston, Texas-based company, which sells women’s jewelry and accessories, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, announcing it will close all 261 stores in 38 states, according to court documents.

Charming Charlie has three locations in southeastern Wisconsin, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale, on West Sunset Drive in Waukesha, and the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge in Pleasant Prairie, and one location at West Towne Mall in Madison.

The closure adds to Bayshore’s growing vacancies, which total more than 50. However, Bayshore is headed for a major renovation project that would downsize the mall’s retail space by almost half.

Liquidation sales at Charming Charlie’s brick-and-mortar stores have already begun, with 20 to 50 percent off of all in-store merchandise. Those sales are expected to run through Aug. 31, according to court documents. The company’s e-commerce site is currently unable to take orders, it says.

The decision comes after Charming Charlie closed 100 underperforming stores as part of an earlier Chapter 11 filing, which ultimately was unable “to stabilize businesses and ensure long-term profitability,” the company said in a court statement.

The company also cited challenges brought on by the continuous decline of brick-and-mortar retail nationwide.

Recent closures or downsizings include big box retailers such as Bon-Ton, Sears and Macy’s as well as boutique-style retailers such as Dress Barn, Payless ShoeSource, Charlotte Russe, Gymboree and Claire’s.