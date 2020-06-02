Notable Women in Construction and Design: Alexandra Ramsey

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Undergrad degree/university: Cornell University, Ithaca, NY Bachelor of Arts in Classics, 1992 Inter-collegiate Center for Classical Studies, Rome, Italy, 1991

Cornell University, Ithaca, NY Bachelor of Arts in Classics, 1992 Inter-collegiate Center for Classical Studies, Rome, Italy, 1991 Graduate degree/university: Washington University, St. Louis, MO Master of Architecture, 1997

Alexandra Ramsey has 23 years of professional design experience and has been working at Engberg Anderson Architects, Inc. for 19 of those years. She has an extensive portfolio that ranges from local work to various projects across the country.

“As partner and project manager, Alex focuses her talents on cultural, educational, corporate and library projects, leading creative efforts and design initiatives while playing a key role in the management of the firm,” said Ramsey’s colleague Hannah Burns, marketing coordinator at Engberg Anderson. “She plays a critical role in the development of building design, in the management and production of construction documents and drawings, and in assuring quality during construction.”

Currently, Ramsey is working with the UW-Green Bay in reimagining Cofrin Library as Wisconsin’s regional hub of research, collaborative learning, and partnership. Ramsey is also leading the study of the former Younkers store building in Sturgeon Bay to determine the renovation, relocation, and consolidation options for the Door County Archives.

“Community engagement along with interactive, team and consensus-building methodology of design has proven continued success for Ramsey,” Burns said.

Ramsey is a member of the American Institute of Architects, the president of the Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation and a former board member of the Wisconsin Library Association Foundation.