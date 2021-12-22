Alex Lasry buys Kern mansion on Milwaukee’s East Side for $1.5 million

Alex and Lauren Lasry have purchased a new home in the Northpoint neighborhood on Milwaukee’s East Side for $1.5 million, according to state records.

Known as the Jessie and John F. Kern House, the home was the first built on Wahl Avenue, in 1899, according to online listings. It totals 5,686 square feet, and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

It was designed in the German Renaissance Revival style by architect Crane and Barkhausen, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Exterior details feature ironwork by Cyril Colnik.

It was built for industrialist John Kern. Kern operated Milwaukee’s Eagle Four Mill, which ranked among the country’s largest mills in the 1850s.

It has an assessed value of roughly $1.17 million, according to city records. It was last sold in 1998 for $425,000.

The Lasrys purchased the house from Jeffrey and Karin Hembrock.

Alex Lasry is senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks. He is also running for U.S. Senate, and was instrumental in bringing the 2020 Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee.

BizTimes named Alex Lasry its Community Leader of the Year in 2019.

The Elsafy Team with Shorewest Realtors Northshore Office represented the sellers, according to online listings. Fernwood Real Estate Group of Keller Williams Realty Milwaukee North Shore represented the buyers.