Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee is a finalist to house KC-46 Pegasus aircraft

The 128th
Air Refueling Wing (ARW) of the Wisconsin Air National Guard
, which is based at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, is one of 15 military installations across the country being considered to house the United States Air Force’s KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.
The 128th
ARW has housed KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft since 1977. The difference between the two types of aircraft is the KC-46 provides greater refueling, cargo and aeromedical evacuation capabilities, according to a Tuesday announcement.
The KC-46 has both boom and drogue refueling capability built into the aircraft, providing aerial refueling support to the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and partner-nation receivers. The KC-46 can hold more than 212,000 pounds of fuel, 65,000 pounds of cargo and up to 58 passengers. It is also equipped with several self-protection, defensive and communication features.
“The arrival of the KC-46 would sustain the mission of the 128th, not only strengthening local economies but also providing more guardsmen and their families with the exceptional quality of life that Wisconsin offers,” said former wing commander Col. Ted Metzgar
. “With outstanding schools, a thriving job market, and world-class amenities, Milwaukee and its surrounding areas provide an ideal environment for our servicemembers to work, learn and live.”
Housing the KC-46 Pegasus would “bolster the wing’s role as an economic engine,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The 128th
ARW has an estimated annual economic impact of $84 million to the region and has created 1,650 jobs, according to the organization.
Established in 1947, the 128th
ARW has assisted during both natural disasters and international conflicts, including the Korean War, Operation Desert Storm (Gulf War) in Iraq, Operation Restore Hope in Somalia and more.