Air Canada to resume Milwaukee to Toronto service

Air Canada today announced plans for seven new routes and the restoration of 41 North American routes, including service between Milwaukee and Toronto.

The airline suspended service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Toronto in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S. and Canada.

Daily service between Milwaukee and Toronto will resume on July 1, the airline said today.

“Good news that they are resuming the route this summer, giving travelers another reason to choose their hometown airport by flying from MKE,” said Mitchell International spokesman Harold Mester. “Flying Air Canada to Toronto also gives travelers another convenient connection point for flights to Europe and beyond.”

In 2021, passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport improved, with more than 4.5 million passengers, a 72% increase from 2020. However, Mitchell’s traffic in 2021 was about 66% of its pre-pandemic levels, which nearly reached 6.9 million in 2019.

As traffic at the airport has improved, since the onset of the pandemic, several airlines have added new service at Mitchell International, primarily on leisure destinations.