After winning Water Council’s tech challenge, remediation solutions company gets boost from Cimbria Capital

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Solar panels in one of Fixed Earth's field sites. The panels are used to power an aeration system to give microbes the oxygen they need to work.
Cimbria Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Milwaukee and Houston, has acquired an undisclosed ownership stake in Fixed Earth Innovations, a 2020 winner of The Water Council's Tech Challenge. Fixed Earth, a Saskatoon,…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

