Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Banking & Finance

After ‘rock fight’ in 2023, banks see businesses taking wait-and-see approach

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Total assets and total deposits at Wisconsin banks. Source: FDIC
Last updated

Wisconsin banks grew in 2023, but it wasn’t a year without challenges. At year end, net loans and leases were up 4.2% from the prior year to $109.8 billion and total deposits were up 2% to $122.4 billion. However, at the bottom line, net income decreased more than 20% to $1.39 billion, according to FDIC

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee