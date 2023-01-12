Affordable Family Storage plans development at former Walmart store at Midtown Center

An Iowa-based storage company that purchased the long-shuttered former Walmart store building at Midtown Center in Milwaukee, appears to be moving forward with plans to transform the site into its latest storage facility.

Located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Affordable Family Storage purchased the 150,000-square-foot building and surrounding land, in July for $3.28 million. Walmart closed the store in 2016.

In a certified survey map application recently submitted to the city, the development arm of the company states it is seeking to divide the roughly 15-acre parcel into four lots. Lot one would consist of the former Walmart store itself, while land at the western and eastern edges of the store’s former parking lot would be parceled off to create space for three additional buildings.

The plan would include creating two smaller lots on the northwest corner of the parking lot, closest to North 60th Street and a service road. Those lots would house two buildings – one 32,764 square feet in size, and another immediately to the south that would be 32,671 square feet in size.

The fourth lot would take up just under 2.4 acres of the former parking lot’s southeastern corner and would be home to a 104,332-square-foot building.

A representative with the company said Thursday that he could not comment on when construction could take place.

According to its website, Affordable Family Storage has 18 climate-controlled storage facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois. Currently its only Wisconsin site is located at 5851 South Packard Ave. in Cudahy.