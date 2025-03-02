Affordable, ADA-accessible housing development planned for Hartland

A 25,600-square-foot affordable housing development called Palmer Drive Apartments
is planned north of West Capitol Drive and Palmer Drive in Hartland, according to village documents.
The two-story apartment building proposed by Cherry Faith Properties
would include 26 apartments, 13 one-bedroom units and 13 two-bedroom units. Six of the units would be ADA-accessible for tenants with physical or intellectual disabilities, according to Dujuan Cherry
, founder of Cherry Faith Properties.
Adults with physical or intellectual disabilities who can function within themselves are encouraged to apply, Cherry said.
One-bedroom, “affordable” units will be rented for $957, and two-bedroom units will be rented at market rate, between $1,500 and $1,600.
Cherry is seeking collaboration from the community to discuss “creative ways to bring housing to the (Hartland) community.”
The $7 million project is receiving $1.1 million from the Waukesha County Home Fund
and a loan for construction costs from Brookfield-based Spring Bank.
Cherry Faith will seek investments from private parties to cover additional costs.
Conceptual plans were brought in front of Hartland’s Joint Architecture and Plan Commission in February. No vote was taken at the time the project was pitched.
If approved, the project would break ground in August of this year.
The project is planned less than a mile north of Three Leaf Partners’ 267-unit multifamily housing development
at 701 W. Capitol Dr. The project is planned for a 45-acre site and will include 240 apartments and 27 townhomes, plus a clubhouse, fitness center and walking paths.