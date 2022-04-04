Advocate Aurora’s investment arm acquires medical monitoring company

Advocate Aurora Enterprises, the investment arm of Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Aurora Health, has acquired MobileHelp, a Florida-based provider of remote patient monitoring and personal emergency response systems. MobileHelp, based in Boca Raton,…

, the investment arm of Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Aurora Health, has acquired MobileHelp , a Florida-based provider of remote patient monitoring and personal emergency response systems. MobileHelp, based in Boca Raton, develops and distributes products such as Duo, a medical alert system with GPS technology; Solo, an alert solution for people without home telephone lines; and a traditional medical alert system called Classic Help. Its sister company, Clear Arch Health, allows health care providers to create customized remote patient mentoring plans that are integrated with electronic health records. "Advocate Aurora's purpose to help people live well aligns with MobileHelp's mission to be somebody's hero every day," said Rob Flippo, chief executive officer of MobileHealth."Being part of this organization, which is so deeply embedded in the home health and senior care sectors, gives us an opportunity to innovate and improve care for those aging in place." Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. It's the fourth transaction for Advocate Aurora Enterprises, which launched last year with a focus on acquiring consumer health and wellness companies. Other deals have included an undisclosed investment in Seattle-based digital health company Xealth ; its acquisition of S enior Helpers, a Maryland-based provider of in-home senior care ; and an investment in Foodsmart, a San Francisco-based telenutrition platform. "MobileHelp shares our commitment to enabling more people to age independently, comfortably and affordably," said Scott Powder, president of Advocate Aurora Enterprises. "With a range of innovative personal safety and medical monitoring systems, this investment lends itself to synergistic opportunities that will strengthen the care continuum and improve health outcomes." MobileHelp currently has more than 300,000 household customers. Advocate Aurora Enterprise said bundling MobileHelp's technology with Senior Helpers could "offer an even higher level of support to those aging independently." "The future of health care includes using innovative technology to help consumers take better control of their health," Advocate Aurora Health CEO Jim Skogsbergh said. "The addition of MobileHelp underscores our dedication to investing in solutions that are complementary to our clinical offerings, advancing whole person health and our purpose of helping people live well." The MobileHelp leadership team will continue in their current roles. Triple Tree was exclusive financial advisor to Advocate Aurora Enterprises and Foley & Lardner LLP was the legal advisor. Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to MobileHelp.