Advocate Aurora unveils new investment arm

Advocate Aurora Health announced it has launched a new investment arm and has made an initial investment in a San Francisco-based telenutrition startup.The Milwaukee- and Downers Grove, Illinois-based health system said Thursday its new subsidiary, Advocate Aurora Enterprises, is focused on backing businesses that “enable people to improve their health and well-being beyond traditional clinical care settings.”The Advocate Aurora subsidiary recently led a $25 million Series C funding round for Foodsmart, which provides personalized nutrition services on its app-based platform. Advocate Aurora did not disclose the amount of its investment.Advocate Aurora previously funneled VC activity through its former subsidiary 83 Tech Harbor, which it established in 2018. The health system formally changed the name of the subsidiary to Advocate Aurora Enterprises late last year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Services.Advocate Aurora Enterprises’ focus will be on making investments related to aging independently, parenthood and personal performance, the health system said.“You’re going to see us continue to invest in health-related businesses designed to make us a destination health company, not just providing hospital, doctor and home care services but where people can look to us for all their health care needs,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health, in a statement.In addition to personalized meal planning, Foodsmart provides a platform for online shopping with partners including Walmart, Amazon and local grocers. It also provides “foodscripts” to help users manage disease and chronic health conditions.Foodsmart said it currently has more than 1.25 million members from over 650 employers.“Foodsmart takes the guesswork out of food buying that is sustainably affordable and addresses specific health needs,” said Jason Langheier, chief executive officer and founder of Foodsmart. "That’s why we’re thrilled to be Advocate Aurora Enterprises' inaugural investment towards ‘whole person wellness’ and to be partnering with a leader in value-based medicine to weave foodscripts into modern step therapy standards of care.”Other investors in Foodsmart’s funding round included Mayfield Fund, Seventure Partners (Health for Life Capital), New Ground Ventures, Benefitfocus Founder Shawn Jenkins, Classpass CEO Fritz Lanman and former Darden Restaurants CEO Clarence Otis, along with social impact investors The Social Entrepreneurs Fund and Larry Berger, CEO of Amplify.“Food and nutrition touch all three categories, which is why Foodsmart is an ideal first partner,” said Scott Powder, recently appointed president of Advocate Aurora Enterprises. “We want to propel and scale opportunities that enable aging seniors to thrive safely, comfortably, affordably and independently; support parents in raising healthy and happy kids with greater confidence; and help people achieve their mind, body and nutrition goals. We’re eager to partner with innovators focused on these shared ideas.”Powder was previously senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Advocate Aurora Health.