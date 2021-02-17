Advocate Aurora opens new health center in Racine

Advocate Aurora Health on Monday opened a health center at the site of a former Pier 1 Imports store near Regency Mall in Racine.

The new 9,600-square-foot health clinic at 2621 S. Green Bay Road, includes urgent care services, and onsite lab and x-ray services. The clinic plans to add primary care services later this year.

1 of 7

“The new Advocate Aurora Health Center will provide more access to high-quality care for people in one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial areas in the state,” said Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health’s South Wisconsin Patient Service Area.

Advocate Aurora has said the facility would create 20 new full-time jobs, including three family practice providers and other clinical and administrative staff members.

The clinic is one of several new or planned Advocate Aurora facilities in Racine County and the surrounding area.

Construction is underway for the health system’s new $228 million medical center and office building in Mount Pleasant, with completion expected for early 2022.

Last spring, Advocate Aurora opened a new clinic on Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive in Mount Pleasant. In summer 2020, it opened its $130 million health center located at the northwest corner of Highway 165 and 120th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie in neighboring Kenosha County.