Advocate Aurora Health subsidiary to invest up to $200,000 in startup

Advocate Aurora Health subsidiary 83 Tech Harbor plans to invest up to $200,000 in a startup company through a reverse pitch competition this fall.

83 Tech Harbor is now accepting entries from startups focused on two health categories:

Female technology: Technology-based products, services and solutions relating to female health including fertility solutions, pregnancy, nursing and postpartum care, women’s sexual wellness, reproductive system health care and teen discovery.

Parenthood: Technology-based products, services and solutions for parents relating to the physical, emotional, social and intellectual development of their children from birth to adulthood, plus parent education, co-parenting, single parenthood and family dynamics.

The competition is open to startups doing business anywhere in the U.S., but the winner must be willing to relocate to or have an operating office in Milwaukee.

The entry period for the pitch competition is open until Aug. 30. Ten semifinalsits will be selected by Sept. 13, and five finalists will be selected by Sept. 30.

Finalists will compete in a pitch day event, as part of the second annual Fall Experiment, for the $200,000 prize, access to the 83TH’s business team and office space in Milwaukee for 12 months.

Fall Experiment will be held Oct. 4-5 at the Wisconsin Center. It is a tech, art, gaming and music festival with tracks focused on developer and user experience, product management, startup, tech and art, e-sports and gaming and music.

In addition to the 83 Tech Harbor reverse pitch challenge, the startup track will also include Fall X PITCH, a pitch competition through which Rock River Capital Partners and Northwestern Mutual’s Cream City Venture Capital will invest $250,000 in a local startup or a startup relocating to the Milwaukee region.

Northwestern Mutual and Advocate Aurora are two corporate forces behind the ongoing Milwaukee Tech Hub effort. In 2017, the companies both launched $5 million venture capital funds, Cream City Venture Capital and InvestMKE, which are investing solely in Milwaukee startup companies.