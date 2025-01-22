Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment grants $3.9 million for health improvement projects

The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment has awarded $3.9 million to support projects aiming to improve health and health equity across the state, the Medical College of Wisconsin announced on Tuesday.

Funding for the projects, which received grants of up to $50,000, begins in January. The grants will support 66 year-long projects, including 21 community-led projects, 32 MCW faculty-led projects and 13 projects led by MCW post-doctoral researchers under faculty supervision. MCW faculty will also collaborate with the selected community organizations on their projects.

The community-led projects focus on initiatives addressing:

- Advertisement -

housing security

mental health services

healthy food access

suicide prevention

refugee and immigrant integration programs

sexually transmitted infection prevention and care

maternal and child health

The MCW projects are studies on the diagnosis and treatment of opioid use disorders, spinal cord and traumatic brain injury, liver disease, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy and cancer.

“The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment continues to develop strong partnerships throughout Wisconsin to improve the health of the people and communities we serve,” AHW director Jesse Ehrenfeld said. “This latest round of seed grant funding further demonstrates the successful formula we’ve used throughout our 20-year history to propel the best ideas for maximizing the health of our friends and neighbors throughout the state and beyond.”