Advanced Pain Management warns of possible clinic closures, layoffs

Greenfield-based Advanced Pain Management warned that it will permanently lay off 50 employees and close clinics if it doesn’t secure financing by the end of the month.

APM has temporarily closed its ambulatory medical centers and outpatient clinics following Centers of Disease Control recommendations that medical providers delay all elective procedures during the COVID-19 emergency. All procedures performed at APM are considered elective.

It has more than 25 locations across its network in eastern and central Wisconsin, including two clinics in Greenfield.

The majority of its employees are currently on furlough through May 4, APM said in a notice this week to the state Department of Workforce Development.

“The closure of its clinics, however, has caused a direct and immediate reduction of APM’s cash flow to a point where it is unable to continue operating in its current structure on a going forward basis,” APM said in its notice.

If it’s unable to secure financing, APM warned that multiple of its ambulatory medical centers and outpatient and outreach clinics will permanently close, and it will be forced to lay off as many as 50 employees at its Greenfield facilities.

It expects the layoffs to occur between May 1 and May 14, the notice said.

Nationally, health care providers are taking a financial hit with the cancellation of elective procedures at their facilities to mitigate the risk of exposure and free up resources for COVID patients.

APM representatives weren’t immediately available for comment regarding the possible clinic closures.

