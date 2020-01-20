Acuity’s revenue exceeded $1.6 billion in 2019

Sheboygan-based property and casualty insurer Acuity announced that it reached a new business and new annual revenue record in 2019.

The company had revenue of $1.66 billion 2019 while revenue in 2018 was $1.54 billion. Acuity also attracted a total of $277.5 million in new business last year.

“Our growth shows that Acuity is trusted wholeheartedly by more individual families and businesses than ever before to protect what matters,” said Ben Salzmann, Acuity president and chief executive officer.

Acuity attributes its 10th consecutive year of premium expansion to “balanced growth across personal and commercial lines and throughout its entire operating territory.”

In personal lines, Acuity reached $410 million in written premium and achieved its 23rd consecutive year of growth. The company also set a record in a written premium for commercial lines at $1.25 billion and for quote requests at or 87,000.

Th insurer has hired 900 employees over the past five years and nearly 200 in 2019, the company said in a statement.

Acuity operates in 27 states and insures more than 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos. It has more than 1,300 employees.

“Thank you to our dedicated agents and employees who provide the driving force behind our growth,” Salzmann said. “We are starting 2020 with remarkable momentum and look forward to the years ahead.”