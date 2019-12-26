Acuity to sell insurance in Virginia

Property and casualty insurer Acuity will now write business in Virginia, continuing the Sheboygan-based company’s growth in recent years.

With the expansion, Acuity now operates in 28 states. The company said personal lines insurance will be available in Virginia by the end of January, with commercial lines to follow soon after. Acuity has appointed Kyle Brown as sales territory director for the state.

“Agents need the resources of carriers that have the proven ability to meet their commitments,” said Ben Salzmann, president and chief executive officer. “Acuity brings to Virginia 95 years of doing business with independent agents and a commitment to protecting and enhancing the well-being of the individuals, families, and businesses who are their customers.”

Acuity reported record revenue of $1.54 billion in 2018, a 7.2% increase from its 2017 revenue of $1.44 billion, its previous record.

The company has more than 1,300 employees, about 1,000 of whom are based at the company’s Sheboygan headquarters. Salzmann has said the company plans to hire hundreds more employees over the next few years and continue expanding its service territory by one new state each year.

Acuity has grown over the past 14 years from writing insurance in eight states to now operating in 28. It provides insurance coverage to more than 100,000 businesses and nearly a half-million homes and private passenger autos.

The company completed a $170 million expansion of its corporate headquarters in 2017, doubling the total building space to a total of 1.2 million square feet. Eventually, Salzmann has said he expects to build two more office towers on the campus.