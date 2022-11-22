Accounting firm O’Leary & Anick moves to Brookfield

Accounting firm O’Leary & Anick has moved from its Wauwatosa location to Brookfield. The firm’s new home is located in Suite 120 at 13400 Bishops Lane.

The new location offers expanded hiring opportunities for the firm to attract and retain additional staff, said the firm’s media release.

“We are excited for this move and the opportunity it presents,” said Kevin O’Leary, president and CEO of O’Leary & Anick. “This new location will allow us to expand our business model and dedicate more resources to the nonprofit agencies we currently serve, as well as those we hope to serve in the future.”

Founded in 1981, O’Leary & Anick serves nonprofit organizations in a variety of different sectors throughout the U.S.