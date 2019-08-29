Abele issues challenge grant to complete $1.3 million Adams Garden Park redevelopment campaign

Milwaukee County executive Chris Abele is giving a $100,000 challenge grant to help push the fundraising campaign for the $1.3 million Adams Garden Park redevelopment project in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood toward the finish line.

Developers Sharon and Larry Adams, the retired co-founders of Walnut Way Conservation Corp., are aiming to raise the remaining $300,000 of the campaign by Oct. 31.

Construction is underway on the renovation of the vacant building at 1836 W. Fond du Lac Ave. to create office and convening spaces for four environmental organizations, including Milwaukee Environmental Consortium, Milwaukee Water Commons, Wisconsin Conservation Voters and Walnut Way’s Blue Skies Landscaping program. Gardens, water catchers and an outdoor classroom space will also be installed on three neighboring vacant lots.

The project is on track to open on Nov. 1.

“Sharon and Larry are local treasures whose work in the community I have admired for years,” Abele said. “They are committed to building up and lifting up people who need it the most by educating, increasing understanding and appreciation for the natural environment and, as importantly as anything, bringing people together.”

The development is located on the Fond du Lac Avenue commercial corridor that includes the Tandem restaurant and is near the proposed Ikon Hotel redevelopment of the former Sears building at the northwest corner of Fond du Lac and North avenues.

The Adams Garden Park development team includes the Adams, Mayer|Helminiak Architects, LLC; Juli Kaufamnn of Fix Development; Craftsman Restoration Guild and Jordan Construction Services.

“We are so grateful for this support,” said Sharon Adams. “We look forward to welcoming stellar environmental groups in the neighborhood and providing increased access to great environmental practices on a beautiful urban campus.”