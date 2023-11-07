A Brief Case: What keeps you passionate and motivated about your business, and what advice do you have for other leaders to maintain their enthusiasm over the long term?

By
-

Julie Waterman Owner Indulgence Chocolatiers “Staying motivated and passionate is such a challenge in business but so key to avoiding burnout. To stay motivated I consistently set a variety of goals. I have some goals that are short term and easier to accomplish so I regularly feel like I’m making progress, medium-term goals that will

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display