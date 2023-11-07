A Brief Case: What keeps you passionate and motivated about your business, and what advice do you have for other leaders to maintain their enthusiasm over the long term?

Julie Waterman Owner Indulgence Chocolatiers “Staying motivated and passionate is such a challenge in business but so key to avoiding burnout. To stay motivated I consistently set a variety of goals. I have some goals that are short term and easier to accomplish so I regularly feel like I’m making progress, medium-term goals that will

Julie Waterman Owner Indulgence Chocolatiers

“Staying motivated and passionate is such a challenge in business but so key to avoiding burnout. To stay motivated I consistently set a variety of goals. I have some goals that are short term and easier to accomplish so I regularly feel like I’m making progress, medium-term goals that will require engaging my team, and then a three-to-five-year plan that I regularly revisit and adapt my shorter-term goals to.

“Recently, I’ve really had to focus on becoming passionate about my business again. The constant survival mode of the pandemic was exhausting and took a toll on me. I was constantly on, yet treading water. It may seem counterintuitive, but reinvigorating my passion for business has actually meant stepping back to focus on work-life balance. I’ve made a point to have actual days off as a part of my schedule. In the past couple of years, I’ve started to take regular vacations and traveled, which has brought me new flavor and menu inspiration.

“With this balance, I find myself going to work energized, inspired and more fully engaged. It’s more focused and purposeful work and I’m finding myself passionate about my business again. And an added benefit of letting go of some areas for better work-life balance is that it has given my staff opportunities to grow. I’m amazed by what they have taken on, made their own and ultimately, we’re a stronger company because of it.”

James Marino CEO Jackson’s Chips

“At Jackson’s it’s easy to be passionate and motivated about our business. We are fortunate to have a high-quality product and purposeful brand in a category with white space and plenty of runway for growth. Having said that, there’s no question that the business climate in the post-COVID economy is very different than it was five years ago. The challenges businesses face with rising costs, labor shortages and dysfunctional supply chains have impacted every business, but new challenges bring new opportunities.

“As cliché as it may sound, it still comes down to culture, working every day with a high-performing team of talented, accountable, prideful, innovative, fast and agile employees who treat the business as their own. We aren’t afraid to think outside of the box and take risks. We fail forward, learning from our mistakes and applying them to continuous improvement. Instead of accepting the current environment as it is, we challenge ourselves to find a better way. A lot of our competitors are using the current environment as an excuse to say no, while our team rallies behind finding a way to say yes. That’s what gets me out of bed every morning.

“My advice for other leaders is no matter how challenging your issues may seem, how powerless you may feel over certain issues, know that everyone has to deal with similar challenges and there is always an opportunity to deal with those challenges better than your competition.”

Troy Peterson CEO Hoffman York

“At Hoffman York, I’ve been fortunate enough to experience enthusiasm that has made it easy for me to remain passionate and motivated in our business. Throughout my entire journey, I’ve been surrounded by individuals who are not just driven, but who also thrive on the opportunity to unleash their creativity in crafting distinctive and captivating advertising campaigns for our clients. Innovative ideas and campaigns are what keeps our work consistently interesting, and witnessing our teams tackle intricate marketing challenges is incredibly gratifying. And this year, we’re celebrating our 90th anniversary, which is a testament to Hoffman York’s tenacity at our core for nine decades.

“As a leader, I’d wholeheartedly recommend a few key principles I’ve found to be most helpful. First and foremost, always remain inquisitive and committed to learning. Many industries are experiencing rapid change. Embrace emerging technologies, stay attuned to industry trends and embrace new developments with open arms. Furthermore, lead by example. Enthusiasm is a contagious force, and by embodying it through your actions and attitude, you can inspire your team to reflect your energy and passion.

“Lastly, foster an environment that encourages innovation within your organization. Embracing new approaches and daring to experiment with diverse strategies can lead to groundbreaking insights and, in my case, the creation of award-winning advertising campaigns.”