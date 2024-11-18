Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Retail

84South retail buildings sell for $33 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
84South retail buildings. Photo courtesy of Cobalt Partners LLC.
84South retail buildings. Photo from Cobalt Partners
Learn more about:
Marquee Capital
Last updated

Milwaukee-based Marquee Capital, the real estate investment arm of Marcus Corp., purchased the large-format retail portions of the 84South development in Greenfield for $33.1 million. The purchase includes three separate retail buildings with about 195,000 square feet of leasable retail space, all of which is occupied. Major tenants include Kohl’s, Total Wine & More, Fresh Thyme

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.