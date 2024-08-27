Cooper’s Hawk purchases site for Greenfield restaurant

An affiliate of Downers Grove, Illinois-based restaurant chainpurchased a vacant site in Greenfield where it is planning a new location. The 2.3-acre site is located at 8415 Sura Lane, which is part of the 54-acremixed-use development by. The restaurant site was purchased for $2.6 million from a Cobalt Partners affiliate, state records show. Earlier this summer, Cooper's Hawk submitted plans for a 10,700-square-foot building on the site. The restaurant would employ 150 people and serve 4,000 to 5,000 guests a week, according to city documents. Cooper’s Hawk is a chain of wine-themed restaurants with 54 locations in the U.S., but only two in Wisconsin located at Brookfield Square in Brookfield and in Middleton. The Greenfield location for Cooper's Hawk is planned for a vacant site at the southwest corner of 84South, where Milwaukee-basedhad planned to build The Lokal, a development with two restaurants, Cafe Hollander and The Feisty Loon, plus a central outdoor event space with a patio, outdoor restaurant seating, a water feature and a bar. Earlier this year, however, Lowlands Group announced it had dropped those plans because rising construction costs and higher interests rates had made the project not feasible. There are also plans for a Chipotle Mexican Grill to be built just west of Cooper's Hawk, at 8515 Sura Lane.