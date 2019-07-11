53 acres across from Lake Country Lutheran High in Hartland eyed for development

Fifty-three acres of vacant land east of Lake Country Lutheran High School in Hartland is are being eyed for a mixed-use development that includes single-family homes, apartments, offices and commercial space.

Pewaukee-based Neumann Developments Inc. and Milwaukee-based Catalyst Construction have filed with the village conceptual plans for the site, located at the northeast corner of Campus Drive and State Highway 16.

The development plans call for 47 single-family condominiums, 150 multi-family units spread across nine buildings, two office buildings and one building pad for commercial or retail use. The office buildings would likely be for administrative use, or even for counseling services by Lake Country Lutheran. A gas station and convenience store could be built on the commercial lot.

Bryan Lindgren, project manager with Neumann, said his firm was approached by Lutheran High School Association of Greater Milwaukee, the owner of the development site, to develop something there. Lindgren said the association was holding onto the land in the event Lake Country Lutheran needed it for expansion, though it turned out the school had enough land on the west side of Campus Drive to meet its needs.

Neumann is proposing projects similar to this one elsewhere in Waukesha County. This includes a 56-acre project in Muskego consisting of condos, duplexes, multi-family units and 6 acres of commercial area along Loomis Road. Another development proposed by the firm for a 176-acre site in Sussex, south of Silver Spring Drive and west of the Kohl’s department store, calls for single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and a multi-family senior living complex. About 63 acres would be preserved in the form of a community park and conservancy areas.

“We’re running into more and more of these larger pieces that are requiring more creativity to put it together” for development, Lindgren said.

The village of Hartland’s Joint Architectural Board and Plan Commission is scheduled to discuss the conceptual plans on Monday evening, though no formal vote will be taken. Lindgren said there will likely be changes to the proposal before the group files more formal plans based on the feedback received by village officials.

“This concept may change and evolve based on those conversations, I’d say (they) more than likely will,” he said.