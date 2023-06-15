5 Minutes With: Randi Schachter

By
-
Randi Schachter
Randi Schachter Credit: Jake Hill

Fourth-generation family member | sales and marketing director | spokesperson BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses This year has been one of milestones for Greenfield-based BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses. In February, the fourth-generation family-owned business was named 2023 Retailer of the Year (under 50 employees) by the Home Furnishings Association, becoming the first furniture retailer in Wisconsin to earn that recognition.

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

