5 Minutes With: Jackie Q. Carter

By
-
Jackie Q. Carter
Jackie Q. Carter Credit: Lila Aryan Photography

Jackie Q. Carter took office as the City of Milwaukee’s new municipal port director in late February. She was tapped for the role by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, following the resignation of Adam Tindall-Schlicht, who assumed a White House appointment late last year as administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Serving 15

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

