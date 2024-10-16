Login
Real Estate

43-acre housing development for autistic adults planned in Franklin

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Rendering of Communities of Crocus project in Franklin.
Learn more about:
Communities of CrocusAmy Hansel
A residential development for adults with autism and similar intellectual developmental disabilities (IDDs) and their families is planned for a 43-acre site in Franklin at 7521 S. 31st St. In total, the project will offer 52 units for adults with autism and 20 to 22 units for related families. The developer for the project is Pleasant

