43-acre housing development for autistic adults planned in Franklin

A residential development for adults with autism and similar intellectual developmental disabilities (IDDs) and their families is planned for a 43-acre site in Franklin at 7521 S. 31St. In total, the project will offer 52 units for adults with autism and 20 to 22 units for related families. The developer for the project is Pleasant Prairie-based nonprofit. The buildings included in the project range from townhome duplexes to apartments and care homes, a 16-unit supportive housing development, a resident community center, and community hub facility. The site is currently owned by Milwaukee-based financial services company. Rezoning and amendments to the conceptual plans have yet to be finalized by the City of Franklin’s plan commission and common council, but Communities of Crocus hopes to finalize plans and close on the land by the end of the year, according to, president and CEO of Communities of Crocus. The site construction plan is broken into four phases. Phase one will include the construction of three buildings including residential spaces, a space for different kinds of therapies, and a hub for life skills training and recreation, according to city documents. The Care at Crocus facility will consist of three single-story buildings with four one-bedroom apartments. Each building will feature a private kitchen and bathroom, shared living spaces, laundry facilities, a nurses' station, a sensory room, and calming areas. The Centre at Care facility will be a 15,000-square-foot building with services for residents and members of the public with autism. It will include recreational areas, a therapy pool, spaces for art and music therapies, and administrative offices, according to city documents. A "supportive hub" will provide life skills training services, caregiver support for residents and families and office space for Communities of Crocus employees. Future phases of the development will include more residential spaces for autistic adults, family members of residents and a community pavilion, which can be used for gatherings, farmers markets, and other events which will be open to the Franklin community, according to city documents. The goal of the project is to provide a holistic approach to housing and support that fosters a sense of purpose and community engagement for individuals with autism and their families, Communities of Crocus said.