3rd Street Market Hall starting new comedy series featuring national acts

Beginning in February, the 3rd St. Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee will present a new comedy series called “Standup in the Starlight Room,” featuring nationally touring comedians.

“Being on Wisconsin Avenue in this iconic downtown location, among some of the city’s best theaters and venues, stand-up comedy just fits here,” 3rd St. Market Hall general manager Eric Kaye said in a press release.

The series will consist of two comedy shows at the end of every month from February through July. The 3rd St. Market Hall, at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., partnered with Bonkerz Comedy Productions to co-produce the series.

Bonkerz produced the weekly comedy shows at Potawatomi Casino’s Northern Lights Theater, which was replaced by Potawatomi Sportsbook.

Downtown Milwaukee does not currently have any comedy clubs, though there are some establishments in neighborhoods surrounding downtown, like The Laughing Tap in Walker’s Point.

“It feels great to bring a comedy club experience back to downtown,” Kaye aid.

The first show at 3rd St. Market Hall will feature Joe Machi on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24. Machi was featured on the reality television show “Last Comic Standing” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The other shows are Carmen Vallone on March 22 and March 23, Mia Jackson on April 19 and April 20, Jim Florentine on May 17 and May 18 and Eliot Chang on June 14 and June 15. Another show on July 26 and July 27 is still to be announced.

The Starlight Room will house the comedy series. That space is used for a variety of activations, including private events and sporting event watch parties, but will be outfitted with lounge style seating areas for groups along with traditional club seating up and around the stage, the press release says.

Ticket prices for the shows will begin at $25 per person, with VIP and custom options available for an additional charge. There will also be the possibility to expand to a second show on Saturdays if there is demand for it, according to the release.