215 housing units planned at former Dairyland Greyhound Park site in Kenosha

Plans for the first phase of the residential portion of the redevelopment of the former Dairyland Greyhound Park site in Kenosha include 215 housing units. The redevelopment project of the former dog track, called Greeneway, will include multi-family housing, industrial, and commercial. Construction work on the site began in November of last year. The developer for the project is Milwaukee-based development companya subsidiary of Milwaukee-based Potawatomi Ventures. The 240-acre Greeneway development site is located southeast of I-94 and Highway 158 (52nd Street) and near the Kenosha Regional Airport. Plans for the 19.4-acre first phase of the housing portion of the, reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission, include 10 multi-family apartment and townhome buildings, a central community building with leasing offices, resident amenities, and a pool with a deck. Each residential building will contain 21-22 units, totaling 215 units. The Greeneway project could include a second residential phase, but a design and number of units has yet to be presented to the city.