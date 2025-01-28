2025 Glance at Yesteryear

Lemberg Electric’s State Street location This 1958 photo shows Lemberg Electric Co.’s building at 2324 W. State St. in Milwaukee. The company was founded in 1928 by William and Clara Lemberg. In the 1930s and ‘40s the business expanded from residential appliance and radio sales and repair to commercial work. The company became an ESOP

This 1958 photo shows Lemberg Electric Co.’s building at 2324 W. State St. in Milwaukee. The company was founded in 1928 by William and Clara Lemberg. In the 1930s and ‘40s the business expanded from residential appliance and radio sales and repair to commercial work. The company became an ESOP in 1992, moved to a building on 109th Street in Milwaukee in 1997 and relocated to Brookfield in 2007. — Photo courtesy of Lemberg Electric Co. Submit your company’s historic photos at biztimes.com/glance