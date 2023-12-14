2024 Air & Water Show will share busy Milwaukee weekend with Harley Homecoming, German Fest

The dates for Milwaukee's annual Air & Water Show were recently announced for an already packed weekend in what will be the. Now known as the, the event is set for July 27 and 28 at McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds returning as the headlining act after a five-year hiatus. The show usually draws about 150,000 people to Milwaukee's lakefront over three days, including Friday's practice day. Also that weekend, Harley-Davidson will host its now-annual Homecoming Festival, which kicks off July 25. The event usually takes place at Veterans Park on the lakefront and at the Harley-Davidson Museum in the Menomonee Valley as the main venues. The company has not yet announced details of the 2024 rally -- other than plans to honor former senior vice president and chief styling officer Bill ‘Willie G.’ Davidson -- but if it's anything like last year's 120th anniversary celebration, the four-day festival could bring nearly 200,000 Harley riders from roughly 50 countries. Next year will likely be the only year these two large-scale events will occur the same weekend, said, president of the WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show. That's largely a ripple effect of July's headlining event: the Republican National Convention, which will bring upwards of 50,000 visitors -- including delegates, party officials, donors and national media -- to the region and essentially shut down a portion of the city from July 15 through 18. Due to the RNC, Harley’s 2024 Homecoming Festival and the Air & Water Show are both scheduled later than usual -- two weeks later for Harley and one week later for the Air & Water Show. Shifting to the last weekend of July means also sharing dates with German Fest (July 26-28) at Henry Maier Festival Park and Milwaukee Brewfest (July 17) at McKinley Park. While there's almost no overlap with the various event footprints and timelines, there will be a visible increase in foot and vehicle traffic along the lakefront, which will add a layer of logistical considerations for Milwaukee County Parks, which operates most of that land. "It's going to be pretty crazy," said Rogers, but he's not too worried. The group has a close working relationship with Milwaukee County Parks and, now, with Harley. "We all decided months ago that we could make it work and everybody's excited," he said. "Yes, it'll be a challenge but we've got a good Sheriff's Department, we've got the City of Milwaukee, County Parks, it'll be fine." Homecoming festivalgoers at Veterans Park can even expect some "tribute flyovers" throughout the weekend as a nod to the iconic Milwaukee motorcycle maker. While the proximity to RNC, closely followed by the Northwestern Mutual Annual Meeting, was the main decider of the Air & Water Show's 2024 dates, it's not unusual for the event to flip-flop weekends from year to year. It's all based on what works best for Milwaukee County Parks and, more significantly, the military jet teams who are highly sought after by competing air shows across the country. "When the Blue Angels or Thunderbirds offer us a date, if we can make it work with County Parks, then we say yes. It's either that or you don't get a jet team in Milwaukee," Rogers said. "There's a pecking order with air shows."