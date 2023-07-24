2023 Mid-Year Economic Forecast: Unique labor market continues to favor job candidates

Wisconsin labor market Workforce participation up, unemployment down
Starting around late 2021, about a year-and-a-half after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the job market in Wisconsin and around the country became incredibly favorable to those looking for a new position. People were quitting their jobs in record numbers. Companies were offering higher and higher wages to lure candidates away or to keep

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

