2023 Mid-Year Economic Forecast: As economic uncertainty continues, more manufacturers look to enter new Asian markets

By
-
Inside Badger Alloys’ production facility.
Inside Badger Alloys’ production facility. Credit: Badger Alloys

Entering the second half of the year, many of the headwinds that have plagued manufacturers for years – including labor shortages, supply chain issues, the rising cost of goods and overall economic uncertainty – remain challenging. The National Association of Manufacturers’ outlook survey for the second quarter of 2023 found the sentiment among business owners

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display