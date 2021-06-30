2021 Family & Closely Held Business Summit

BizTimes Media hosted its annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit on June 29 at the Brookfield Conference Center. About 200 people were in attendance at what was BizTimes’ first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event included a keynote Q&A with Carl Rick, training manager and third generation spokesperson at Kwik Trip, as well as a panel discussion with the leaders of four family-owned companies based in southeastern Wisconsin. The program was followed by breakout sessions and then a cocktail reception.