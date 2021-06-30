2021 Family & Closely Held Business Summit

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Associate editor Arthur Thomas moderated a panel discussion with Andrew Steinhafel, president of Steinhafels Inc.; Lacey Sadoff, president of Badger Liquor; Martin Gallun, chairman and owner of Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc.; and Ollie Ellsworth, president of GDI Adhesives.

BizTimes Media hosted its annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit on June 29 at the Brookfield Conference Center. About 200 people were in attendance at what was BizTimes’ first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The event included a keynote Q&A with Carl Rick, training manager and third generation spokesperson at Kwik Trip, as well as a panel discussion with the leaders of four family-owned companies based in southeastern Wisconsin. The program was followed by breakout sessions and then a cocktail reception. 

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017.

