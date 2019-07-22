2020 Ryder Cup official travel packages now on sale

Just more than one year ahead of the 2020 Ryder Cup, the PGA of America today announced that official travel packages are now on sale.

Ranging in price from about $6,400 to $1,700 per person, the packages include daily grounds passes, hotel accommodations, transportation and souvenirs, among other exclusive offerings for the biennial golf competition, set to take place Sept. 22 to 27, 2020 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County.

The PGA has partnered with global sports travel and event management company PRIMESPORT to promote and sell the packages via its website.

PRIMESPORT is a division of New York City-based On Location Experiences, which provides official access for both private and corporate clients to major sports and entertainment events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, College Football Bowl games and the pro tennis majors.

“PRIMESPORT has been an exceptional partner to the PGA of America, supplying Ryder Cup and sports enthusiasts with unparalleled on and off-site services and experiences,” said Jason Mengel, director for the 2020 Ryder Cup. “We are thrilled to have PRIMESPORT support the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, which will be one of the most significant sporting events ever hosted in the state of Wisconsin.”

Golf fans can choose from Gold- and Silver-level travel packages, as well as ones geared specifically toward those rooting for team USA or team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Price varies depending on hotel accommodation. For example, the highest priced Gold package starts at $6,325 per person and includes five nights at Saint Kate, the recently re-branded boutique arts-themed hotel in downtown Milwaukee. By comparison, the lowest priced package is in the Silver category and includes two nights at the Hotel Retlaw in Fond du Lac, starting at $1,895 per person.

Registration to purchase individual tickets for the 2020 Ryder Cup opened in April and is set to close on Sept. 13. Once the selection process is complete in October, all applicants will be notified via email whether or not they have been randomly selected to purchase tickets.

The 2020 Ryder Cup will be the first time the biennial men’s golf competition between teams from Europe and the U.S. is held in Wisconsin, which has become a destination for championship golf competition in recent years.