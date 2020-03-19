2020 BizTimes M&A Forum: Lessons in culture, trust and buying and selling businesses│Ep. 27

The 2020 BizTimes M&A Forum featured a panel discussion with Andrea Bukacek, CEO of Bukacek Construction, Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher Brewing, Paul Grunau, chief learning officer at APi Group, and Ryan Martin, CEO of Midwest Composite Technologies.

Panelists shared lessons learned from their own M&A journeys, including the importance of trust in a deal and financing coming together, the role culture plays in success after a transaction, and some of the tough decisions buyers and sellers have to make as a deal comes together.

Paul Stillmank, founder and CEO of 7Summits, also delivered a keynote address. Read more about his journey here.

The panel was moderated by Ann Hanna, managing director and owner of Taureau Group, an event sponsor. Other sponsors included Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. and Old National Bank.