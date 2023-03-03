20 Wisconsin hospitals included in Newsweek’s list of the best in the nation

Newsweek magazine recently unveiled its annual list of the World’s Best Hospitals, which includes its list of the 420 best hospitals in the Unites States.

Newsweek and global data firm Statista create the rankings. This year they ranked more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota was ranked as the best hospital in the world on the Newsweek list.

Of the top 250 hospitals in the world, only one in Wisconsin made the list: University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison, which ranked 110th.

The Newsweek list of the best hospitals in the United States includes 20 in Wisconsin. Here, they are with their national ranking: