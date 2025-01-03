Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

20-acre site along I-94 in Mount Pleasant transferred to Foxconn

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Learn more about:
Foxconn
Last updated

Foxconn Technology Group has expanded its land holdings in Mount Pleasant with the transfer of a 20-acre property along I-94 to the company. The Village of Mount Pleasant transferred the parcels southwest of Braun Road and Wisconsin Valley Way to the electronics manufacturer as part of a pre-arranged agreement to transfer ownership of select properties

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.