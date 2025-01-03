20-acre site along I-94 in Mount Pleasant transferred to Foxconn

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Foxconn Technology Group has expanded its land holdings in Mount Pleasant with the transfer of a 20-acre property along I-94 to the company. The Village of Mount Pleasant transferred the parcels southwest of Braun Road and Wisconsin Valley Way to the electronics manufacturer as part of a pre-arranged agreement to transfer ownership of select properties

"The Village of Mount Pleasant is living up to agreements that were made several years ago with Foxconn," said Mount Pleasant communications director Sean Ryan in a statement. "The development agreements included the village’s commitment to transfer ownership of certain properties if requested by Foxconn. The company recently requested title to these properties that were owned by the village, and the village transferred the properties to the company."

“Foxconn is proud to be a part of the Village of Mount Pleasant and appreciates their collaboration throughout the land transfer process," Foxconn said in a statement.