20-acre site along I-94 in Mount Pleasant transferred to Foxconn

Foxconn Technology Group
has expanded its land holdings in Mount Pleasant with the transfer of a 20-acre property along I-94 to the company.
The Village of Mount Pleasant transferred the parcels southwest of Braun Road and Wisconsin Valley Way to the electronics manufacturer as part of a pre-arranged agreement to transfer ownership of select properties at Foxconn's request.
There are no pending development proposals for the properties under village review currently, according to the Village of Mount Pleasant.
"The Village of Mount Pleasant is living up to agreements that were made several years ago with Foxconn," said Mount Pleasant communications director Sean Ryan in a statement. "The development agreements included the village’s commitment to transfer ownership of certain properties if requested by Foxconn. The company recently requested title to these properties that were owned by the village, and the village transferred the properties to the company."
Valued at $4.88 million, according to state records, the property is located just north and west of Foxconn's current site in Mount Pleasant, which totals about 1,200 acres, though it only has a few buildings built on it.
“Foxconn is proud to be a part of the Village of Mount Pleasant and appreciates their collaboration throughout the land transfer process," Foxconn said in a statement.
The company did not provide any further comment on the transfer or on its plans for the site along the freeway.