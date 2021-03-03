160-acre residential development planned in Union Grove

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Canopy Hill site plan
Kenosha-based Bear Development plans to develop Canopy Hill, a 160-acre housing development along the west side of Highway 45 across, from Union Grove High School on the north side of the village in Racine County.…

