160-acre residential development planned in Union Grove

Kenosha-based Kenosha-based Bear Development plans to develop Canopy Hill, a 160-acre housing development along the west side of Highway 45 across, from Union Grove High School on the north side of the village in Racine County. The development will include 188 lots for single-family homes, 60 two-story condominium units, 8 ranch condo units, 50 senior housing units, 60 multi-family residential units and 18 acres of park land. The total cost of the development is estimated at $112.8 million, according to the village. It is expected to be built in phases over a period of about 8 years. The project has been approved by the Union Grove Village Board. The project was originally proposed in 2007, but was delayed and reintroduced to village officials in 2019. The village spent $1.8 million in 2008 on infrastructure for the development. The village said the rand townhomes and multi-family buildings in the project will be built in a tax incremental financing district, which will generate $9.4 million in tax increment to will pay for the debt incurred by the village for sewer and water utilities installed for the project in 2008.