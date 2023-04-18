123-year-old apartment building in Walker’s Point sold for $6.7 million

By
-
The Mercantile Building at 611 W. National Ave. in Walker's Point. Image from Google.

The Mercantile Lofts building, a four-story, 123-year-old structure in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, has been sold to an Illinois-based boutique real estate investment firm for $6.7 million, according to state records. Built in 1900, the Mercantile Lofts building is located at 611 W. National Ave., at the southwest corner of South 6th Street and West

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display